It is time for justice to be done with De Jong. The last 13 minutes he played against Las Palmas are manual, of what a coach asks for a midfielder. Throughout that scarce time, in which the victory that the lonely goal of Olmo was seriously threatened, Frenkie was able to give the game a control of the one who had lacked in his absence, in which the inaccuracies were inaccurate They took over the midfielders, Pedri included. The statistics of 16 successful passes in the same number of attempts explain why the discussed ownership that Flick had granted to the Dutch in the previous three parties, to the detriment of Casadó, relegated to the substitution. In which it should be remembered, the nine points were added.

In the previous match against Rayo, the Barcelona fans turned the moment of the replacement of the former Ajax with the canterano into a plebiscite. The shy applause with which Frenkie was fired became a powerful ovation of reception for Marc. There is no doubt that this has gained recognition for his good services provided holding the center of the field when he was affected by the prolonged casualties of the Jong, as of Bernal, victim of a serious injury in a knee. The good performance of Sant Pere de Vilamajor took him to internationality after shining in high voltage matches, such as those of the win against Madrid at the Bernabéu in the League and Bayern during his visit in the Champions League to Montjuïc.

Meanwhile the Dutchman slowly recovered from the effects of more than five months of slow recovery of an ankle injury, the result of a hard clash with the Madrid Valverde in a divided ball. The ghosts that the pains were reproduced, more of those due in the player’s head, a victim at the same time as a media discredit campaign. All this as a consequence of the high amount of the last seasons of a growing contract of a deferred nature to alleviate the effects of the lack of income of the club during the pandemic. Oblivious to internal controversies. Flick set the goal of recovering the best version of Jong, the one that at the beginning of 2019 led him to sign for Barça in hard competition with the PSG and the City. The German coach was clear that if he could have one of the most complete centers of the European football field. If Pedri’s unquestionable talent is added, with Gavi’s tireless Brega, Olmo’s imbalance, Fermín’s ambition and Casadó’s order. Because if you want to aspire to a new triplet, everyone’s contribution will be necessary. Of Jong, included.