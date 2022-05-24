A long summer full of soap operas is expected at ‘Can Barça’. One of them, without a doubt, will be the future of Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder, with a contract until 2026, is one of the players with the most drive in the Blaugrana squad, so the club does not rule out a possible transfer in the event that “an irrefutable offer” appears. With a clause of 400 million euros, in Barcelona they would consider as “irrejectable” from 100 million.

In any case, neither Xavi Hernández nor the player are willing to find a way out. The coach has already publicly confirmed that he is an “important” player for his project and that he considers him a footballer who can “mark an era” at Barcelona, ​​but at the same time assumes that the precarious economic situation of the club could force the sports management to rethink and accept a traumatic exit that would end up reporting dividends.

For his part, the player has been very clear today in a message, as forceful as it is revealing, through social networks: “It has been a disappointing season for me. We haven’t been able to achieve the goals we set for ourselves at the beginning of the season. But he wants to thank the fans for their support throughout this year. We will work harder to do better next year. Proud to be culé”.

There is no doubt that a long summer is ahead, as Manchester United, through their new manager Ten Hag, and PSG, with Mbappé at the helm, are targeting Frenkie. And Barcelona needs fresh income to face some of the operations it has open, such as the signing of Robert Lewandowski or Raphinha, among others.