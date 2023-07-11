FC Barcelona was plunged into a deep crisis a few years ago when its former president Josep María Bartomeu began to give away renewals everywhere to all the players. Renewals that included an excessive rise in salaries for footballers who were not even considered key players within the culé entity.
The Dutchman is a player very loved by the fans and his coach, but it must be recognized that his importance in the team is not enough to be the second player who receives the most money. He practically reaches 14 million euros gross per season, which would end up corresponding to a clean 7 million euros for his pocket. At Barcelona they have been trying for some time to convince the Dutch player to accept a new salary reduction in the form of a renewal.
One of the main captains of the team must have a salary to match the circumstances. Marc-André ter Stegen receives €8,565,440 gross per year. The German goalkeeper is one of the footballers who in recent years has accepted a salary cut to help the club get out of the economic crisis in which he found himself immersed during the term of the previous president.
Here we leave you a brief list of the players who, after the departures of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, earn more money in the FC Barcelona squad:
|
Player
|
annual gross salary
|
Robert Lewandowski
|
€17,975,360
|
Frenkie de Jong
|
€13,994,240
|
Ousmane Dembele
|
€12,003,680
|
raphinha
|
€12,003,680
|
Ansu Fati
|
€12,003,680
What is clear is that the culé entity must begin to manage the salary and renewal policy that it has been working on with much greater precision. The team has been trying to improve this situation for several seasons, and only time, good dedication and the titles will allow Barça to once again hobnob financially with the great Europeans.
