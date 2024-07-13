The Dutchman considers the rumours about the state of his right ankle to be disproportionate and unfair.
Social media was once again alight with the publication of photos of Frenkie de Jong’s right ankle, taken during a medical check-up. The images showed relative inflammation in his ankle, which led to criticism about his physical condition after returning from injury. However, FC Barcelona quickly assured that De Jong’s recovery is almost complete and that he only needs to regain his fitness and competitive rhythm after three months of inactivity, including a twenty-day break after being ruled out of the European Championship.
Frenkie de Jong himself has expressed his outrage at the rumours about his fitness. The Dutch player, who has been the target of criticism in the past, considers the speculation that has emerged in recent days to be unfair. This is not the first time that De Jong has felt aggrieved by the media. In the run-up to the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 match against Napoli, De Jong openly criticised the press for publishing incorrect figures regarding his contract, describing them as “totally false” and “invented”. His anger was such that he questioned those responsible for these reports as not “ashamed” of publishing lies.
The relationship between Frenkie de Jong and the media has been tense for some time now. The latest reports on the state of his right ankle have angered the player once again. It is true that De Jong tried to force himself to be on time for the Euros, but that does not mean that he will be out of action for another month, as some have speculated. The club estimates that De Jong will be able to train with the group in about ten to fifteen days, practically coinciding with the start of the tour of the United States.
De Jong suffered a grade two sprain in his right ankle on April 21 during the Clásico at the Bernabéu, after a challenge from Fede Valverde. This was the third injury to the same ankle during the same season, all due to blows. The club attributed it to “very bad luck”, but speculation arose about a possible chronic injury, an argument denied by Barcelona’s medical services.
Despite the setbacks and rumours, Frenkie de Jong remains focused on his recovery. The club and the player himself have made it clear that, although it has been a challenging process, his return is imminent. Meanwhile, De Jong is preparing to return to action and prove that he is ready to compete at the highest level.
