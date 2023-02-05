With summaryFC Barcelona won 3-0 against Sevilla tonight and is now eight points ahead of pursuer Real Madrid, which lost 1-0 at Real Mallorca earlier on Sunday. For Xavi’s team, the focus can now slowly move towards the double confrontation with Manchester United in the Europa League.



Sports editorial



Feb 5 2023

Frenkie de Jong participated in the entire match at Barcelona, ​​where Xavi again opted for a four-man midfield with Sergio Busquets, Gavi and Pedri in addition to the Orange international. Barcelona struggled for a long time tonight to break through the defensive positions of Sevilla, which played in a 5-4-1 formation. Shortly before the break, Sevilla defender Nemanja Gudelj, standing next to Karim Rekik, almost headed the ball behind his own goalkeeper Bono. Barcelona had 70 percent possession before the break, but hardly managed to create any real chances. Things didn't go much better in the first ten minutes after the break, but eventually the spell was broken in the 58th. After a nice attack, it was left back Jordi Alba, who had taken over the captain's armband early on from the injured Sergio Busquets, who made it 1-0. Barcelona then played swinging and entertaining football for another half hour. It eventually resulted in a 3-0 win.

© REUTERS



Given the odds ratio of 16-3, that was certainly not an undeserved result, although Barcelona did need quite a bit of time to warm up tonight. However, La Liga performance this season has been excellent. Barça took 53 of a possible 60 points so far and the goal difference of 42-7 after twenty games is just as impressive.

After Jordi Alba, midfielder Gavi also scored his first goal of the season in the 70th minute. Brazilian right winger Raphinha was involved in the first two goals and made it 3-0 in the 79th minute at the Camp Nou as the crowd went home satisfied after a 20-degree sunny day in Barcelona.

Barcelona will play the away game next Sunday at number five Villarreal, which lost 3-1 on Saturday at last-placed Elche. After that, the first confrontation with Manchester United awaits on Thursday 16 February for a place in the eighth finals of the Europa League. A week later, the return against Erik ten Hag’s team follows at Old Trafford, who has already won thirteen home matches in a row with his team.

Sevilla are 16th in La Liga after the defeat at Camp Nou, just two points above the relegation zone. Jorge Sampaoli's team can compete against PSV in the intermediate round of the Europa League. Sevilla won the Europa League in 2006 (in Eindhoven against Middlesbrough), 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2020. The last time was with two goals from Luuk de Jong in the final against Inter. Now Seville can once again take a shot at the second European club prize, but in the meantime a battle against relegation awaits. With number seventeen Valencia, another Spanish superpower is also in dire straits.





