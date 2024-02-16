Mbappé's departure is a huge blow for PSG because at the end of the day the entire project within the Sheikhs' team revolves around Kylian. Thus, today in the capital of France they value moving within the market and the idea is not to play all the cards for a single player as they have done in past administrations, the intention is to form a competitive squad in all areas starting with the center of the field, where the French club has Frenkie de Jong on its wish list.
Sport affirms that the French team has put on hold the signing of Bruno Guimaraes upon knowing that de Jong will experience a complex market, since the player does not choose to reduce his salary and the sports area could put him up for sale. Thus, it is expected that Barcelona can ask for up to 100 million euros for the Dutchman and although it seems a very high figure for a player far from his best sporting condition, he is still much more accessible than the Newcastle United star. .
The departure of Kylian, today the highest salary in all of Europe, opens up significant investment room for PSG and Luis Enrique's priority is to reinforce the midfield, already having a refusal from Gavi. Now, the source affirms that between Guimaraes and de Jong, the French team's coach opts for Frenkie, however, the decision will be one hundred percent in the hands of the footballer.
