The Dutch player of FC Barcelona, Frenkie De Jong is one of the great unknowns of FC Barcelona for the next season, there are many clubs that have shown interest in getting the services of the midfielder of the Catalan team for the next season . For Xavi Hernández, De Jong is a player who counts in his plans for the following season, but due to the financial situation of the club, a transfer of the player is not ruled out.
Although the player does not seem to want to leave the Blaugrana entity, at least it is the feeling that he has left on his social networks. He has uploaded a publication to Instagram in which he has prepared an evaluation of the atypical season that FC Barcelona has experienced and leaving a message for the future to the fans, a future in which he has shown that he sees himself as part of it.
In this post you can see the following caption: “It’s been a disappointing season for us. We couldn’t achieve the goals we set for ourselves at the beginning. But I want to thank the fans for their support this year. We will work hard to do better next year. next season”. This was the message that Frenkie De Jong gave to the culé fans.
#Frenkie #Jong #stay #Barcelona
