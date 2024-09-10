The midfielder is expected to Barcelona, Frenkie de Jong is considering his future at the club following the latest chapter of his ongoing dispute with president Joan Laporta, according to a report.
De Jong has been out with an ankle injury since April and has so far rejected pressure from the club to undergo surgery to speed up his return, despite being warned by officials that he must declare himself available to manager Hansi Flick if he refuses to undergo surgery.
This is the latest in a long series of incidents involving De Jong and the Barcelona board. The midfielder has long rejected his club’s attempts to sell him and even publicly clashed with the decision-makers when his salary was leaked to the media.
According to SPORTDe Jong’s frustration with those making the decisions at Camp Nou is no secret and he is willing to assess his future at the end of the season.
The 27-year-old is now in the final two years of his contract and understands the position of power that entails. He will not allow FC Barcelona to pressure him or dictate his next move, knowing full well that he could leave for free in 2026.
A cheap transfer could be an option for the Dutch midfielder, who is likely to have a long list of suitors.
Bayern Munich have been linked with De Jong in the past but most of the speculation has revolved around Manchester United and a possible reunion with former Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag, who confessed earlier this year that he would not be able to bring the tactical flair that made him famous to Old Trafford without De Jong.
