One of the novels that has spread the most in Can Barça and that leaves many doubts and questions, is the contractual situation of Frenkie de Jong.
FC Barcelona right now is in the process of salary purification, where it needs to restructure as soon as possible the salary complexities inherited from the previous directive, which it chaired Joseph Maria Bartomeuwhere exorbitant and stratospheric salaries took place and made everything today a very complex task to reverse and that is where the case of Frenkie de Jong comes in.
The 25-year-old Dutch midfielder has been one of those who received a contract that, with each passing year, complicates the club’s financial coffers more and is that he has an ascending contract that is quite harmful for the salary scale that this ‘new Barca’. The culé club has asked Frenkie for a salary reduction or he will have to leave the club.
But leaving economic issues aside, the question arises: Does Barça need Frenkie de Jong? And the answer is, unfortunately or fortunately (for some), no.
The past Sunday the Barça was measured against the Cougars of Mexico where a total exhibition was carried out by the Blaugrana team. Frenkie de Jong entered the second half, not so happy, but he made an impact in the game and also scored a goal. However, in Xavi’s new system he seems to have less room and it is that the Dutchman would need to occupy a position and fulfill a function where in Barcelona he will not be able to, at the moment.
To be a player who apparently will not be able to develop his game in the position and in the function that suits him most, and who also has a salary that does not correspond to his performance and also to the current status of the club, the best thing for Frenkie comes down to to the two options that we all already know. Take a pay cut or walk away.
#Frenkie #Jong #sheds #light #Joan #Gamper #remains #unconvinced
Leave a Reply