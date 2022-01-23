A particularly poor Barcelona had its hands full with Deportivo Alavés on Sunday evening, but a smart move by Frenkie de Jong gave the Catalans three points. The Dutch midfielder scored the only goal of the match three minutes before time: 0-1.











Barcelona had by far the most possession in the first half, but barely created any opportunities. A handsome volley by Luuk de Jong caused the most danger, but the Dutch striker’s effort went wide.

The biggest chance of the first half came just before halftime in the name of Alaves. Pere Pons was allowed to continue towards the goal of Barcelona, ​​but shot straight at goalkeeper Ter Stegen.

After the break, Barça came closer to Alaves’ goal and both Luuk de Jong and Frenkie de Jong had the opportunity to open the score. On the other hand, the home team regularly created a threat from a counter.

Luuk de Jong (standing) and Gerard Pique miss a good chance. © AP



See also Poor countries refused 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in December Trainer Xavi started to look more and more despondent, but three minutes before time it was still hit. Frenkie de Jong, who has received a lot of criticism in the Spanish media in recent weeks, cleverly escaped offside and was able to tap in a cross from Ferran Torres from close by: 0-1.

Luuk de Jong was substituted just before that. Memphis Depay is not ready to play due to a hamstring injury.

The win moves Barcelona to fifth place in La Liga, just one point less than number four Atlético Madrid. Leader Real Madrid has twelve loss points less.

Barcelona were extra keen on a victory after the team was eliminated by Athletic Club in the Spanish cup tournament (3-2) last Thursday. That retreat was preceded by a draw against Granada (1-1) and a defeat against Real Madrid (2-3 for the Spanish Supercup).



