– A goal from Frankie de Jong in the 87th minute rescued the

Barcelona in Vitoria against an Alavés that put them in many difficulties, in a game that opened in the second half, in which chances came for both teams.

With this victory, the Catalan team moved closer to the Champions League positions, while Alavés stayed in the relegation zone.

The Dutchman took advantage of a drop shot by Ferrán Torres to beat Fernando Pacheco and unbalance the balance when it seemed that the match was going to end in a draw. Barcelona began fulfilling the planned script. He led the party’s singing voice and had the first arrivals in the area of ​​​​an Alavés who was well planted without suffering.

José Luis Mendilibar’s men pressed in several outings for the azulgranas in search of revenue and found them in a serious loss of the ball by Sergi Busquets that Xavi Hernández’s men corrected with a good retreat to avoid scares.

The first serious warning was given by Luuk de Jong at 13 minutes with a semi-volley after a pass from Pedri González that the Dutchman could not direct on goal.

The risks of the visitor

Barça took risks under the pressure of a dynamic and tense Alavés, who chose the moments in which they squeezed their rival and trusted in the destruction of the approach of the azulgranas, who insisted on playing on the wings.

In fact, given the problems his men had, he opted to exchange Abde and Ferrán Torres and the Moroccan found a little more depth that he did not have on the left.

It was half an hour in which Barça arrived little and Alavés did not set foot in the area and limited themselves to waiting for errors from their rival. Another of the bullets of the premises were the strategic plays, a facet in which the Barça defense does not feel comfortable, but it came out victorious on the few occasions that there were.

The first half closed with a ride by Luis Rioja who gave in to Pere Pons in an Albiazul counterattack, but he was unable to hit a ball that came out centered and Ter Stegen caught without problems.

Barça came out with more vigor after the break and approached the crazy goal with more danger than in the first 45 minutes, but they couldn’t finish off. Yes, Pere Pons did it in the response of the Vitorian team, but his shot, with his back to the goal, walked in front of the Barcelona goal.

The game opened up more and the two teams easily reached the opposite area, but again it was the set piece that gave Barça the best results. In minute 63 came the clearest opportunity in a strategic play that Luuk de Jong could not finish off the net, in front of goal, when he met a great Fernando Pacheco, who avoided the first goal of the game.

Barcelona changed the chip compared to the first half and sharpened its fang in search of victory with a more offensive game, but Alavés was not daunted and hovered around Ter Stegen’s territory, to the point of asking the referee for a penalty after a fall by Tomás Pina in the 74th minute. Jason Remeseiro, very active throughout the duel on the right wing, found Joselu Mato in one of his runs, but the Galician did not find the door with a great header, which went wide when Mendizorroza was singing The goal.

When it seemed that the duel was going to end in a tie, Frenkie de Jong appeared to rescue three golden points for Barcelona. The Dutchman only had to push a transfer from Ferrán Torres, who shot a millimetric uncheck inside the area to receive a pass from Jordi Alba and give the goal to his teammate.

Alavés had the last one in added time to equalize the match in a corner kick, but Ter Stegen caught the ball, well placed.

