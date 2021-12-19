You have to start talking about the Frenkie de Jong season. The Dutchman has gone from being one of the most important players on the team to even receiving a few whistles when he is changed. It is clear that the situation is not what the player wants, but his minutes on the pitch are leaving a lot to be desired. Players who have just entered the dynamics of the first team like Gavi or Nico are clearly passing over him. It is very likely that with the recovery of Pedri the Dutchman will see his role relegated to a bench from which he will have to leave with good minutes, but enough of giving him carte blanche for everything. If his level is not adequate, there are players willing to fulfill his role and so far they have done better than him.
It’s hard to believe that he’s not even managing to reach a level similar to last season. Perhaps he got used to playing with Messi, who is like a wild card to hit the ball when the solution is apparently not so simple. Or perhaps it has something to do with confidence, a confidence that was gained through great games on 20/21 and that until it does not chain a series of good games it will not recover.
What is clear is that Barça is missing a great De Jong, and is that patience ends up running out, and especially in the midfielder position that is the only one in which the culé club is moderately overflowing with quality players .
He must take a step forward and he must take it now, become the leader of the center of the field and gradually take the baton of Sergio Busquets. Once Badía’s retires, the Dutchman must be the leader of the offensive plot of this team, because attitude, records and quality are not lacking to be so.
