If Frenkie de Jong hands in a large part of his salary, FC Barcelona can register Frenchman Jules Koundé, attracted for more than fifty million euros, for the competition. A direct competitor for the Dutchman. Now that De Jong is keeping his leg stiff for the time being and does not want to know anything about handing in or leaving, both football players are not in the basic team of trainer Xavi Hernández. With De Jong as a substitute, FC Barcelona had a false start at home against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday: 0-0.

Fútbol Club Barcelona is wasting this summer with its peculiar financial policy – where there is room to make purchases for more than 150 million euros, but there is no money to meet the obligations to De Jong – especially a lot of credit from Dutch football fans. “It is unacceptable what is happening to De Jong at FC Barcelona,” said Evgeniy Levchenko, chairman of the Dutch players’ union VVCS. “It is incomprehensible to the average football fan. Unfortunately, there is little we can do at the moment but to observe this.”

De Jong is seen by the current board of FC Barcelona as a football player who has been registered by the previous club management. President Joan Laporta is trying to erase the legacy of his predecessor Josep Maria Bartomeu. De Jong signed a five-year contract in January 2019 that took effect on July 1 of that year. FC Barcelona agreed a transfer fee of 75 million euros with Ajax, which could rise to 86 million euros. De Jong would reportedly receive an annual salary of 16 million euros.

Shortened by corona

On 20 October 2020, De Jong signed a new contract with the then chairman Bartoméu until mid-2026. It was also agreed that his salary would be sharply cut for the first two seasons due to the corona pandemic in order to rectify this at a later stage. The current chairman Laporta now demands a concession to bring down the total salary of the club and to be able to register Koundé. He even wanted to have De Jong’s contract declared illegal. That is the pinnacle according to Levchenko: “Just like the players, clubs should respect contracts. The problem is that sports agreements are also made in addition to a financial agreement. Those are two separate things. It is a danger if that gets mixed up.”

De Jong has now been relegated to a substitute at Barcelona. His sporting position came under pressure for the first time after the resignation of Dutch coach Ronald Koeman in October 2021. The new trainer Xavi Hernández did not immediately express unconditional confidence in the Dutch international. It became difficult for De Jong to perform in an environment in which they would rather lose him than be rich. The defensive midfielder managed to shine in the FC Barcelona shirt at times, but rarely made a real difference.

During the season, De Jong was able to convince his coach of his enormous potential. Xavi initially saw him as more of an attacking midfielder, a player who can make a difference with a goal or an assist. But to serve as a game determiner, De Jong would have to improve a lot. That takes time. And there isn’t. In addition, with Pedri, Gavi and Ansu Fati, Barcelona has younger talented players in midfield.

1.3 billion euros debt

The intention of Xavi and De Jong to gradually achieve the intended return conflicts with the financial policy of the club. De Jong is one of the absolute top earners of a club that built up 1.3 billion euros in debt. FC Barcelona is trying to create financial strength by selling its own production house, the TV rights and cutting salaries. El Pais reports that according to Catalan insiders, De Jong’s annual income when winning the Champions League amounts to 43 million euros. The same newspaper cites sources around the footballer who claim that this amount is a maximum of 28 million. The juggle with numbers is part of the struggle. Levchenko: “Ambiguity is deliberately created to influence public opinion.”



In recent months, De Jong has been associated with Manchester United, which wanted to pay 85 million euros for the footballer. Both clubs agreed. However, De Jong sees nothing in a transfer to the club of his former coach Erik ten Hag, especially because United is active in the Europa League. In addition, with 10 million euros net per year, he would have to give up a substantial salary. Above all, De Jong wants to stay in Barcelona. For the same money. The club says otherwise: hand in or leave.

The season has now started, but the status quo between FC Barcelona and De Jong is never ending. Images of supporters who scolded De Jong for being a moneymaker went around the world. A few days later, Xavi allowed him to play against Rayo for half an hour. De Jong came in well, garnered applause, but could not prevent a draw. Meanwhile, Chelsea would like to buy him for 80 million euros. Negotiations underway. Tito Hernández, one of the 150,000 socios of FC Barcelona, ​​expresses the feeling of many supporters: no player is bigger than the club. “Frenkie will have to give up or leave. The problem is that footballers like him just earn way too much.”