Frenkie de Jong guides Barcelona to victory over Osasuna with a beautiful assist despite red Lewandowski

Thanks to the win, league-leader Barcelona extends the lead over closest attacker Real Madrid to five points. However, the Madrilenians have played one game less. On Thursday, Real Madrid will take on Cádiz at home. This is followed by the winter break (with the World Cup). Xavi’s team, partly thanks to De Jong, is entering the second half of the season as the list leader of Spain.

Barça had a difficult start in Pamplona against Osasuna, the number six in La Liga. After six minutes it was even 1-0 when defender David García headed home from a corner. In the remainder of the first half, the visitors hardly created any chances. Barça received another blow after half an hour: Lewandowski handed out a beech, received his second yellow card and could take a shower.

In the second half, the FC Barcelona ten tapped from a different barrel. That resulted in Pedri’s equalizing goal in the 48th minute: 1-1. After that, Barca went looking for more, but that didn’t lead to great opportunities. Until the 85th minute, when De Jong was the last man in the build-up to have a beautiful pass on substitute Raphinha. The Brazilian headed the ball into the goal behind the Osasuna keeper: 1-2.