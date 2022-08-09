Frenkie de Jong is at the center of the storm. His soap opera began in May when Manchester United became interested in him and to this day it remains unresolved. The club showed the Dutchman two alternatives. One leaving the club because that way he would free up salary space to comply with financial fair play or lower his salary so that the salary bills would balance, well, neither one nor the other. Frenkie is still with Barcelona and has not accepted either of the two options, and what has been the response of the club?
This is how Barcelona continues to spend time with their players. Frenkie did not accept Manchester United’s offer because the club was not playing in the Champions League, nor did he accept Chelsea’s offer of playing in the Champions League and living in a city like London. He was sincere and made it clear in the dressing room that the offer from the Blues motivated him more, but that he still wanted to play as a Barça player.
In this context, two currents have been opened. In the first place, that of the directive that is committed to its continuity. They believe that Frenkie is a player who still has a long way to go at Can Barca, and Busquets is about to end his contract and they need a generational change in his position, and De Jong could play perfectly there. He is a fast player with a very good ball output and an amazing ability to break lines. “De Jong wants to stay and we want him to stay,” said President Laporta.
On the other hand, the sports area and the technical staff would welcome a departure from the Dutchman if they managed to obtain the services of Bernardo Silva (Xavi’s weakness), but only if the Portuguese arrived, the Tarrassa coach would not be worth signings like Carlos’s Soler or Rubén Neves to cover the loss of the Dutchman. But this option seems difficult since the prices in the Premier League are crazy. Chelsea has just signed Cucurella for 68 million euros, so Bernardo would be worth considerably more money than the Spanish winger, something that the board does not see at all clearly.
