Barcelona narrowly beat low-flyer Elche on Saturday evening, after Xavi's team gave away a comfortable 2-0. Frenkie de Jong was identified by the Spanish media as one of the culprits for the very poor performance of the Catalans, especially after the break.











Barcelona, ​​which missed Memphis Depay against Elche due to injury, could use a success after two league games without a win. The club was also eliminated from the Champions League a week and a half ago. Barcelona is currently the number 7 in La Liga, with 15 points less than leader Real Madrid.

After an excellent first half, FC Barcelona collapsed like a house of cards against the relegation candidate, as the Spanish media also saw. The accusing finger largely goes in the newspapers on Sunday to Frenkie de Jong, who was substituted in the 76th minute. “He played like a ghost,” wrote El Desmarque. He got a 2. ,,The Dutchman is totally invisible again. Xavi pulled him aside in the 75th minute, as if it was a signal that his patience with De Jong is slowly running out.”

Sport, who heard that De Jong was whistled after his substitution, gave a slightly higher score, but still a big fail: 4. ,,He didn’t use the space on the enemy half and he wasn’t precise enough in the combination. All the miles he put on didn’t translate into anything positive.”

Also Mundo Deportivo was not pleased with the performance of the former Ajax player. ,,De Jong was not himself. He was the one who least enjoyed the minutes when Barcelona played at their best and could only make himself useful by intercepting balls. However, he did not appear in the game enough and it was logical that he was substituted.”

It wasn’t just criticism that sounded. In marca the midfielder also received compliments. ,,He was constantly looking for the connection and the pass towards Dembélé. De Jong stood out because of his good interceptions, but part of the Camp Nou whistled him when he was substituted.”

The same newspaper was especially positive about another midfielder: Gavi. The 17-year-old top talent went through the entire Elche defense in the 19th minute, before finishing for the 2-0 and his first goal for the Catalans. The goal was so Messi-like, that the newspaper wanted to make a comparison between the Spanish talent and the Argentine star. “Gavi scored his first goal for Barcelona at a younger age than Messi,” the newspaper writes.



