With summaryFC Barcelona has come one step closer to the Spanish national title. Thanks to a goal from Jordi Alba – after an assist from Frenkie de Jong – the Catalans fought their way past a dozen Osasuna in the final phase: 1-0. Because Real Madrid lost at Real Sociedad, Barcelona can seize the national title on May 14 at fellow countryman Espanyol.

It was certainly not tasty before half-time in Camp Nou, where Barcelona beat Real Betis with big numbers on Saturday. Xavi’s team played stiffly and hardly had any opportunities for quite some time. The lack of attacking power is something that the Catalans have often broken up this season. Although Barcelona only conceded eleven goals, they scored ‘only’ 59 times before Tuesday evening.

It wasn’t easy against Osasuna either. And that while Barcelona played against ten men from the 27th minute, after an early red card for Osasuna’s Jorge Herrando. This happened partly thanks to Frenkie de Jong. After a nice through ball from him, Pedri was given free passage towards Osasuna goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez, but the midfielder was knocked to the ground by Herrando, resulting in a red card.

Happy Barcelona players after Jordi Alba’s late goal. ©AFP



The match was therefore very reminiscent of that of Barcelona against Real Betis on Saturday. Even then, a player of the visiting team was sent off after half an hour of play. But where Barcelona benefited with three goals before the break in that match, that was not the case against Osasuna. In fact, a stiff Barcelona saw Gavi injured.

Back against the wall

After the break, Barcelona pressed Osasuna’s ten, who will play the final of the Copa del Rey against Real Madrid on Saturday, with their backs against the wall. Opportunities abounded. Ansu Fati, De Jong Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembélé all fired at Osasuna’s goal, but one-by-one came across the outstanding goalkeeper Fernandez.

In the 86th minute, the goalkeeper’s resistance was broken. De Jong came with a fine cross to substitute Jordi Alba, who hit the short corner from the air. As a result, there was still a victory for Barcelona, ​​which can smell the Spanish national title. Barcelona won 1-0 for the eleventh time in 33 league matches and German goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen kept his goal clean for the 25th time this season.

Frenkie de Jong played for ninety minutes against Osasuna and was good for an assist. ©AFP



Real Madrid down in Sociedad

The title is definitely out of sight for Real Madrid after a defeat at number 4 Real Sociedad (2-0). The defeat of the Royal was initiated by a huge blunder by Éder Militão. Shortly after the break, the Brazilian defender slipped and apparently disoriented, he played the ball back incorrectly. Takefusa Kubo, a former Real Madrid player, was able to slide the ball into an empty goal.

The battered Madrilenians, where Vinicus Junior (suspended), Karim Benzema (rest), David Alaba, Ferland Mendy and Luka Modric (all injured) were missing, among others, did not return to the match. Daniel Carvajal also received his second yellow card after an hour of play, after which Ander Barrenetxea also scored the 2-0 for Real Sociedad in the final phase.

Due to the defeat of Real Madrid, Barcelona is no less than fourteen points clear in La Liga with five matches to go. If Xavi’s team wins at Espanyol in two weeks, the 27th national title in club history will be a fact.

Elche became the first Spanish club to be relegated Elche will no longer play at the highest level in Spain next year. The gatekeeper lost at Almería (2-1) and can therefore no longer get enough points to maintain himself in La Liga. The gap to number 17 Valencia is 17 points. Elche has played in La Liga since 2020. The club finished seventeenth and thirteenth in the past two seasons.

