As if he was determined that his club doubt him, Frenkie de Jong’s latest performances, highly disappointing, have reopened a debate that had died down in recent months. Barça uses the noun “market” again when referring to the Dutchman. It was very strange to see Jordi Cruyff, de facto technical secretary, introduce the term of his own volition in one of his responses after this Sunday’s game: “He is a player highly valued by the club and in the market.” He later said that Barça did not consider that option, but it is not the first time that he has done so.

A few months ago, Joan Laporta already complained off the record about Frenkie de Jong’s performance (“he has to get his act together”). Those were the times when Xavi also shot at him without citing him, when he accused him of not having the “package” to hold matches like the one that Barça tied in Pamplona. Those rumors with De Jong, who had some more disagreements with the club, such as when he stated that he did not understand that the defeat in the Spanish Super Cup against Madrid had been ‘celebrated’, disappeared for a while helped by some outstanding game of the former player from Ajax, like the one from San Paolo.

However, Frenkie de Jong’s last month has once again fueled certain doubts about his future. He has seemed like an exhausted and blocked player, without hierarchy or energy to go for the split balls. The Dutchman, who had already been surpassed by Pedri in terms of leadership, was also unable to reach Gavi’s level in the match against Rayo. Xavi had no choice but to replace him, and De Jong took it as an affront. He removed his shin guards, reluctantly walked across the field, and clawed his way to the bench. A bad night that allowed rumors to feed.

Newly landed at United, it is an open secret that Erik ten Hag would like to contract De Jong in his new project at the Red Devils. Barça is not going to close the band to any type of operation. Of course, he is not going to give the Dutchman either, who has an approximate market price of 70 million euros according to the specialized website Transfermarkt. According to various information, furthermore, that is the price that Barça would ask for his transfer in the summer. At the Barça club, support for De Jong is not unanimous. There are those who consider that he has the level to be the future leader of Barça. But also who thinks that he is not playing at the level of an 86 million euro footballer and that it is perfectly lawful to open the door for him and find a way out for him. The footballer, who in his last interviews has shown a total adaptation to Barça to the point of having settled in a new house in the Pedralbes area, also perceives a certain lack of confidence from the club. His case could have a tour this summer.