With summaryFrenkie de Jong has become national champion for the first time with FC Barcelona in his fourth season in Spain. Xavi’s team won the 27th national title in club history with a 2-4 victory at fellow townsman RCD Espanyol, which is ninth and still plays against relegation. The party on the field did not last long, because ‘fans’ of Espanyol wanted to attack the players of Barcelona.

The 27th national title is the first for Barcelona without Lionel Messi since the 1998/1999 season, then with Louis van Gaal as coach and Rivaldo and Patrick Kluivert as star players. Messi may return to Camp Nou this summer, although his future seems to lie in Saudi Arabia because Barcelona is still unable to get its financial house in order. For captain Sergio Busquets (34), who is in his last weeks at the club, it is already his ninth national title with Barcelona. It was Busquets’ 32nd prize in total with Barcelona, ​​three less than record holder Messi. Xavi’s team lost only three times in La Liga this season: away to Real Madrid (3-1), UD Almería (1-0) and Rayo Vallecano (2-1). The championship game also went without problems for Barcelona.

• Read one here backstory of Edwin Winkels about the situation at Barcelona

After twenty minutes it was already 0-2. Robert Lewandowski made the 0-1 early on and shortly before the break also the 0-3, with a goal from left back Alejandro Balde in between. The 34-year-old striker from Poland scored 31 goals in his debut year in Spain, including 21 in La Liga. With that, he is heading for the top scorer title in Spain, after being top scorer in the Bundesliga seven times in nine seasons. Frenkie de Jong again played an excellent game and crowned it in the 53rd minute with a nice assist for the 0-4 from French right back Jules Koundé, who scored his first goal of the season.

Barcelona thus went towards the end of the championship game without any problems, but still conceded 1-4 in the 73rd minute. Javi Puado gave something back on behalf of the home side, but many frustrated Espanyol supporters had already left the stadium because they did not want to see the city rival at work in their championship game. The 2-4 also fell in extra time, but a few seconds later Barcelona could already start the championship party.

Marc-André ter Stegen was beaten for the twelfth time in 34 league matches. The 31-year-old goalkeeper from Mönchengladbach, who has been Barcelona’s goalkeeper since 2014, kept his goal clean no less than 25 times in the competition this season.

The players and staff of Barcelona celebrated the championship in the center circle of the RCDE Stadium, but it was not tolerated for long by the hard core of Espanyol. Dozens of 'fans' entered the field, but the Barcelona players noticed this in time and sprinted into the players' tunnel towards the safe dressing room.

©AFP



Xavi Hernández (43) celebrates his first major success as a coach with the national title, although he has already won seven prizes as coach of Al Sadd in Qatar. Xavi, who became champion eight times in seventeen years as a player of Barcelona, ​​took over from the dismissed Ronald Koeman in Camp Nou in November 2021.

Xavi: ‘Ten months of work and sacrifices’

Xavi spoke of a "magnificent feeling" after winning the club's 27th league title. The 43-year-old former player who won 25 prizes as a footballer with the Catalans, including eight national titles and four Champions League titles, led his team to its first title since 2019. "Ten months of work and sacrifices. The fans deserve it," he told Spanish channel Movistar. "We decided La Liga with a great game. We were brilliant." Xavi took over from the dismissed Ronald Koeman in November 2021. He eventually led the club to second place in 2022. This season, Barcelona, ​​after the interruption due to the World Cup in Qatar, was heading for the title. In the Champions League, however, the club failed to qualify for the knockout phase for two years in a row. After the final whistle at the Espanyol stadium, the celebrating Barcelona players soon had to head to the catacombs for their own safety. Angry supporters of the home team, who are fighting against relegation, stormed the field and directed their anger at the cameras of Spanish television, among other things. ,,Celebrating a title is normal, but I know that we are not at home and we cannot show a lack of respect," said Xavi. "I know it's difficult to control, so I told them it was better to go inside."



