Feyenoord player Wieffer remains upright against Croatian top players: ‘But of course it can always be better’

Mats Wieffer became acquainted with the world top during the semi-final of the Nations League lost by the Dutch national team. “Croatia does have a very good midfield,” said the Feyenoord player after a defeat after extra time (2-4). “What a topper”, he referred to Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic.”