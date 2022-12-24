For many top athletes, Christmas is a time to let go of the reins. They cozy up with the family under the tree or look for the sun. Below we list the nicest messages that they share with you during this long Christmas weekend.

Frankie Young and his girlfriend Mikky can continue to speak Dutch during Christmas dinner in Barcelona, ​​because they seek the company of Memphis Depay. After the elimination at the European Championship, De Jong and Depay enjoyed a short holiday, but this week they had to resume training.



Another Orange goer, Andrew Noppert, is ready for Christmas. While he surprisingly received a starting place from Louis van Gaal at the World Cup, the Heerenveen keeper keeps the bench warm at home.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Rico Verhoeven can’t be beaten in the ring, but the battle at home under the Christmas tree seems unlikely to be won by the kickboxing world champion for the time being.



Shanice van de Sanden93-time international of the Oranje Leeuwinnen, has crawled onto Santa’s lap.



Peter Sagan dressed up as Santa Claus for the occasion. The three-time road world champion can only be recognized by his wheelie.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

The Finnish Formula 1 driver Valttery Bottas poses for his Christmas wish in Australia. And immediately makes a search picture of it.



Pierre Gasley has turned his house into a small racing museum. Fortunately, Max Verstappen’s former teammate also found a place to put up the Christmas tree.



What Manchester City striker Erling Haland you can’t wear enough hearts. The Norwegian can take it, but what doesn’t suit him…



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Haaland’s Barcelona colleague Robert Lewandowski stick to a classic family portrait in front of the Christmas tree. Not a little one though. Don’t trip on the carpet…



Manuel Neuer will not play this season due to a skiing accident, but with crutches the goalkeeper of the German national team and Bayern Munich still manages to pose in front of the Christmas tree.



