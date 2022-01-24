Frenkie de Jong was the great protagonist of FC Barcelona’s victory against Alavés in Mendizorroza. The Dutch midfielder spoke on the pitch scoring the only goal of the game and before the cameras of Movistar he didn’t hold his tongue.
Once the match was over, De Jong took the opportunity to criticize the speech that was launched from the club itself after the defeat against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup: “I think we didn’t play badly against Madrid, but I felt sorry that it was said that we were very proud and that doesn’t have to be that way. We are Barça and when you lose, you have to be disappointed”, said the player.
After the Clásico, the president Joan Laporta went down to the locker room to encourage his players and sent a message of optimism to the whole of Barcelona: “All of us culés are proud to be from Barça more than ever to be from Barça. You have given the face at all times and we have been brave. We have shown pride and ability to overcome ourselves”.
A few words from laporta that were very well received at first but now Frenkie de Jong has disagreed with his president.
The player also took advantage of the occasion to throw a dart at his critics: “I feel very good, although I am not better for having scored the goal. Now they will say that if I score a goal, I play well. Many people do not see my games well. I have I have to improve a lot, but I’m not a disaster either”, he concluded.
De Jong is still not finding his best version at Barcelona. This season he has participated in 26 games in all competitions scoring two goals and providing two assists. However, the extraordinary irruptions of Gavi and Nico, together with his performance, are taking away his prominence and there has even been speculation that he will leave at the end of the season.
