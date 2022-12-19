“With Certification, a body affiliated to Accredia, we have certified the first regional council at a national level for the prevention of corruption and for the quality management system. It is an important event, because we can finally speak of sustainable public administration, from the very perspective of ESG sustainability, environmental social governance, i.e. correct governance that creates value on the territory. The activities we have carried out are very vertical activities on both financial and non-financial controls and this allows us to say that today the Lazio Regional Council is a public administration that has correct governance at the date of the audit, i.e. when we carried out the certification activity. Congratulations to the regional council”. This was stated by Angelo Freni, chairman of the board of directors of Certification Milano, on the sidelines of the 2022 Transparency Day at the Lazio Regional Council.