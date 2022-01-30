The South Korean company Netmarble Games will adapt the popular manhwa to PC and mobile devices.

Netmarble Games has arrived stomping with the announcement of the adaptation of the manga and anime The Seven Deadly Sins, but the Solo Leveling gameplay trailer is everything a show for fans of hack ‘n slash action. The game adapts successful manhwa namesake, where Sung Jinwoo, our protagonist, seeks to rise through the ranks in the Hunter Association. A story that revolves around quests, dungeons and levels, with a clear RPG inspiration.

We can see characters like Sung Jinwoo and Cha Hae-In in actionThis leads Solo Leveling to be a perfect work to adapt to a video game like this. The trailer is quite a statement of intent, to the rhythm of metal to enhance a combat that is as frenetic as it is attractive. Its action shows us different characters making their way into the fight and numerous enemies, including what look like huge bosses.

The story of the manhwa is inspired by RPGsIn addition to the powerful confrontations, we can see how Sung Jinwoo is able to summon assistants to face the imposing monsters. Cha Hae-In he also appears in the video exhibiting some of his attacks. The movesets seem very different depending on the character and the weapons they carry, with heavy attacks, agile attacks, and some long-range attacks.

The game has been presented at the conference Netmarble Together with Press shared by anittrendz, along with the surprise of The Seven Deadly Sins: Origins. At the moment, the game has been announced for PC and mobile devices, land in which Netmarble Games has been moving with titles like Marvel Future Revolution.

