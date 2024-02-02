Home page politics

Zelenskyj welcomes the EU's billion-dollar aid package for Ukraine. At the same time, the country appears to be running out of ammunition. News ticker about the Ukraine war.

suffers high : Kyiv publishes current figures The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russia and Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on losses suffered by the armies involved in the Ukrainian war cannot be independently verified.

Update from February 2nd, 6:40 a.m.: According to Ukrainian sources, two Frenchmen were killed in a Russian attack on the city of Beryslav in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson. “Foreign volunteer was killed and injured in an enemy attack on Beryslav,” the region's governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on the Telegram online service. “The Russian army killed two French citizens. Three other foreigners were slightly injured.”

A Ukrainian was also injured in the attack, the governor added. Ukrainian police said it was a Russian drone attack. The French people killed were two men and the injured were three men and one woman. “All the victims had come to the Kherson region as volunteers,” police said.

A Ukrainian soldier in the Donetsk region. (Archive image) © ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP

The Ukrainian authorities often use the term volunteers to describe the employees of aid organizations. The French Foreign Ministry did not initially respond to a request from the AFP news agency.

Zelenskyj speaks of a clear signal in the Ukraine war – also to the USA

First report from February 2nd: Kiev – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj sees the multi-billion dollar aid package EU as a signal for his country Russia – and the USA. “This is a clear signal to Moscow that Europe is steadfast and will not collapse because of the ever new destructive waves that are being devised in the Kremlin,” Zelenskyj said in his daily video message on Friday night. At the same time, the aid package is also a message to Washington that Europe is committed to Kiev's interests and is demonstrating unity.

The USA is considered Ukraine's most important supporter in its defensive fight against the Russian aggressor – especially in the military area. However, due to domestic political disputes in the USA between Democrats and Republicans, further arms aid for Kiev is currently on hold. The Ukrainian troops are in even greater trouble than they already were due to a lack of ammunition and weapons. “We are waiting for America’s decisions,” Zelensky recalled again. The four-year package from Brussels worth 50 billion euros is primarily intended to ensure social stability in financially troubled Ukraine.

Commander-in-Chief Saluzhny warns of a lack of ammunition in the Ukraine war

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zalushny, whose alleged imminent dismissal is the subject of intense speculation, addressed massive troop supply problems in an opinion article. “We must contend with reduced military support from critical allies who are grappling with their own political tensions,” the general wrote in a statement posted on the U.S. television network’s website CNN published essay. The partners' stocks of missiles, anti-aircraft missiles and artillery ammunition were nearing depletion due to the intense hostilities in Ukraine. There is also a global shortage of propellant charges, which are needed, for example, to fire artillery shells.

According to Saluzhnyj, Russia has advantages when it comes to mobilizing soldiers. Without unpopular measures, Ukraine's state institutions would not be able to compensate for this disadvantage. The government's second bill on stricter mobilization measures is currently being discussed in the Ukrainian parliament. Saluzhnyj also called for a new state system for technological upgrades to be created within the next five months. This is primarily about remote-controlled systems to reduce your own losses. (speaking with agency material)