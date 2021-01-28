French engineer and sailor Yannick Bestaven was proclaimed winner of the Vendée Globe regatta after 80 days and just over three hours to complete the round the globe. Another Frenchman, Charlie Dalin, was second despite having reached the finish line first. The bonus that the judges awarded Bestaven for assisting in the rescue of another participant enshrined his victory.

The French sailor Yannick Bestaven was proclaimed the absolute winner of the Vendée Globe regatta, which aims to go around the world and takes place every four years. Upon arrival at the finish line, the winner claimed to have “the impression of living a dream.”

“Going from absolute loneliness to this, to this party, to these lights, to these people who are there despite the complicated context, means that I have not yet realized what is happening. I am still in the race; this is a childhood dream, “he acknowledged.

This victory is a reward for the nightmare that he experienced in the 2008 edition, in which he had to retire after only 30 hours of competition after a misfortune in the Bay of Biscay. But from that bitter defeat was born the determination for a long 12-year comeback.

“A comeback after 12 years is very, very long, it is a lot of waiting and envy,” said Bestaven, 48.

Yannick Bestaven at the Vendee Globe Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS AFP / File

Winner after rescuing competitor Kevin Escoffier

The winner is also the creator of a device that is used by all the boats participating in the regatta today. It is a hydrogenerator that produces the electricity necessary for the ship to function properly. Perhaps that is why fate and this sport owed him a favor.

Bestaven reached the finish line at Les Sables-D’Olonne, the same starting point of the regatta, 7 hours, 43 minutes and 59 seconds behind Charlie Dalin, the first to reach the start.

However, Bestaven’s involvement in the rescue of Kevin Escoffier on November 30 gave him a bonus of 10 hours and 15 minutes, with which he was finally declared the winner of the competition.

“This result exceeds all my expectations. I imagined living many things and living many others. After fighting as we fight, bringing a victory to ‘Maître CoQ’ is a dream!”, Said Bestaven, who finally obtained his long-awaited victory in the most famous solo regatta in the world.

With EFE and AFP