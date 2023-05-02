Dhe Frenchman Christophe Gruault has embarked on a rowing tour from Poland to France to draw attention to the pollution of rivers in Europe. The 58-year-old started his journey through five countries – Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and France – in the Polish capital of Warsaw on Monday. He hopes to arrive in Paris on June 18th.

Gruault rows a custom-built boat six meters long and two feet wide. On his journey he wants to cover a total of more than 2000 kilometers and row over 22 rivers.

With his action he wanted to show “that the beautiful is fragile and that you have to take care of the fragile,” Gruault told the AFP news agency shortly before his departure on the Vistula.

Gruault wants to take DNA samples from nature along the way and make them available to scientists.