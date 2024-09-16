Thierry Breton leaves Brussels with a bang. The Frenchman has presented his resignation as a member of the current European Commission “with immediate effect” on Monday and refuses to be part of the next one. The current Commissioner for the Internal Market sent a letter early in the morning to the President of the Executive, Ursula von der Leyen, in which he accuses her of manoeuvring to leave him out of the next College of Commissioners: “A few days ago, you asked France to withdraw my name in exchange for an influential portfolio,” reads the text published on the social network X. Breton regrets in the letter that the German has not discussed this matter with him directly “for personal reasons”. He will be replaced by the liberal Stéphane Séjourné, until recently Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, who will also be the French representative in the Community Executive that should take office in November if the planned deadlines are met.

Breton also took advantage of the letter to make it clear that he does not agree with the way Von der Leyen runs the European Commission. He stresses that this chapter in which she asks France to change its candidate for commissioner is yet another example of “questionable governance”. The harsh accusation against the German is not surprising. In fact, it was very striking that when the European People’s Party named her as its candidate to repeat in the post in this European five-year period, the Frenchman – who is part of the liberal family – published a tweet echoing the lack of enthusiasm that Von der Leyen aroused among the continent’s conservatives.

The failed attempt by the Commission head to appoint German conservative MEP Markus Pieper as special envoy for SMEs in April also contributed to the deterioration of relations in recent months, according to EU sources. The decision by the president provoked a great deal of resistance in the European Parliament and even within the College of Commissioners, to the point that several members of the Executive sent a letter to the president criticising the appointment process. Among the signatories was Breton, who was responsible for this sector.

With the new French name now known, the president is due to announce the composition of the new EU executive on Tuesday in Strasbourg, where the European Parliament is holding its first plenary session after the summer. However, this meeting is a delay from the initial intention of making the announcement last week. Now Breton has resigned, adding to the uncertainty in Slovenia, which has still not formally appointed the person chosen, after its first choice, Tomaz Vesel, resigned.

Minister Stéphane Séjourné, this Monday at a press conference.

The formation of the next European Commission is proving highly controversial due to the difficulties Von der Leyen has encountered in making it gender-balanced – at least 40% of members are of one gender, male or female. As soon as she was ratified by the European Parliament, she asked the States to send her two candidates of each gender, unless the person chosen was to be a repeat candidate, as was the case with Breton, or others such as the Latvian Valdis Dombrovskis, the Slovakian Maros Sefcovic and the Croatian Dubravka Suica. Belgium, on the other hand, renounced the re-appointment of Didier Reynders and has nominated Hadja Lahbib, the current Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Despite this and the fact that the appointment of a man by the French side made the goal of parity difficult, this does not seem to have been the main reason for Von der Leyen’s demand. Breton himself points to “personal reasons” and illustrates that in the last five years the two have maintained a very fluid relationship, even with moments of tension. For him, the German is too presidential to lead a body that, by definition, is collegiate; for her, the Frenchman has a great tendency to go it alone.

France, however, had opted for Breton even before the European Council nominated Von der Leyen to repeat as Commission President. He himself explains in the letter released this morning that on June 28, “on the margins of the Council” – that is, in statements before entering the meeting – Macron announced that the then Internal Market Commissioner would repeat, something that was ratified on July 25.

Breton has not been just another member of the current Commission. The Frenchman has always sought the limelight and his relationship with other members of the College, especially the Danish vice-president Margrethe Vestager, has been very complicated. His actions have often been surrounded by controversy. The latest of these came this August, when a few hours before the Republican candidate for the presidency of the United States, Donald Trump, held a conversation with Elon Musk on X, Breton sent a letter to the owner of the social network warning him that he had the obligation to control the hoaxes in order to comply with European legislation. The initiative did not receive any support from Von der Leyen and, in fact, the official spokespersons of the Commission made it clear that it had been an exclusive action of the Frenchman without being consulted with the rest of the commissioners.