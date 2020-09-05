The escape begins at kilometer 0. As quickly as they cross the stone bridge over the Garonne, the platoon slows down and 13 accelerates in direction of the mountains which might be outlined grey. One in every of them, the Frenchman Nans Peters, from Grenoble alpine floating within the Pyrenees, will win the stage (on the run goes Verona, third).

The Tour begins at kilometer 100. It actually begins, after eight days of damage and tear, ready and impatient on the worn asphalt of the Balès go, which crosses the Pyrenees near the aspect of a mountain, and climbs to 1,755 meters, the place the forest offers method to grass, and it’s exhausting. It’s the first large, the primary hors catégorie, and halfway up, when the wind blows away the final fringes of fog, Pinot, the guts, the hope, of all France, slows down, places his fingers behind his again, as if attempting to reposition his bones, the vertebrae that they grind, muscle groups locked after the crash on the soggy, slippery asphalt of Good the primary day, and with it his gear. He’ll attain the end line virtually 19 minutes behind the yellow jersey: if a Frenchman wins the Tour, lastly, 35 years after Hinault, it won’t be him, maybe Guillaume Martin, maybe Bardet.

Schedule of levels and outcomes

The Jumbo accelerates. The race is on. There is no such thing as a turning again now. The brand new challenges the outdated to a battle to steer the brand new biking order.

The brand new factor is Wout van Aert, the enormous of Herentals (the city of which Van Looy was emperor, however then Merckx got here), who represents like nobody on this Tour what could possibly be referred to as whole biking as Ajax soccer was whole soccer and everybody attacked and defended, and Cruyff marveled, and Van Aert is a wheeler, time trialist, sprinter and climber, and it’s as if in his physique the outdated distinction between quick and sluggish fibers, between endurance and pace, between marathoners and dynamiteers, had been erased . Van Aert someday dominates a fan and sprints to win, and the following day, as he did in Orcières-Merlette, the mini-alpine aperitif, he offers fuel in Balès, the mountain the place solely the daring breathe, the place everybody suffers and curses, and calculates till the place they will go together with their energy, and assaults whereas defending their chief, Roglic, who’s pedaling his wheel, his mouth closed, his gaze emotionless.

The brand new, the very new, can also be the top of Tadej Pogacar, unpredictable, uncontrollable, who someday cuts himself in a fan (a breakdown, a fall in entrance) and loses 1m 21s, and the following day, within the Peyresourde of the loopy Perico , the descent of Froome, the biking of boxing blows by Contador and Rasmussen, and mambo, way back, broke the peace of the outdated, blissful, it appeared with the top of the clear that Tom Dumoulin has made for Roglic. Pogacar makes his debut within the Tour and they’re solely 21 years outdated, and he runs as if he had been that age, or as if he had been much more youthful, he runs as within the Vuelta, with an allergy to the peloton when the mountain calls him, and with out worry of what They are going to say if issues do not go effectively, and with out respect for the sacred cows, who see him begin on the hill, dynamite, his fingers low on the handlebars, like Pantani, like Landa who’s close by, and solely Roglic, and Nairo, of good pedaling, they arrive for him. They cease it, they don’t conform to comply with the three, the virtually podium of the Vuelta (lacking within the Valverde group, which opened earlier), and so they return to the group, which sighs in reduction. And there all of them have a look at one another and confirm that they’re alone, that nobody has a butler on their staff, that there are 11 who’re pondering of successful the Tour, all with the quantity ending in a single. And there are Pogacar, Bardet, Supermán, Yates, Egan, Landa, Guillaume Martin, Roglic, Nairo Urán and Porte.

And Pogacar insists, in fact, and leaves.

The brand new ones pace up and blow up rivals and put bombs the place nobody expects it; the outdated folks get collectively, have a look at one another, assist one another, worry one another, play feint, calculate, cease. Each day just a few drops of insanity can settle for, however not. The Tour is received with endurance and management, they need to imagine, they need to make imagine. And so they follow the script, and Roglic has Egan, lackluster, matte, simply robust, on the ropes, and put his foot up, excuse me, and possibly I am not afraid Egan could possibly be the 19 Egan once more within the Alps. Solely Landa and Porte, victims of the fan, obtain a minimal permission to go away, and they don’t go very far,

Earlier than every minimal assault, earlier than every acceleration, Egan offers floor, asks for time to catch his breath, even lets himself fall and waits for Carapaz to reach from behind to offer him the ultimate reduction, the one which returns him to the group that continues to play deception, and the revenge of reminiscence, like Nairo, who maybe misplaced a Tour when Froome left him nailed down the Peyresourde, and after they crown he accelerates and tells Roglic to go together with him, that they are going to assault taking place and shock everybody. They did not get very far. The group of 11 has already created its guidelines: if you assault, greater than help you’ll obtain the burden of a category that fears dropping its privileges.

It is the outdated factor. However there’s Pogacar. He flew alone, and recovered 40s, half of what he misplaced on the fan. And there’s someday left within the Pyrenees.