Frenchman Pierre Gasly from Alpha Tauri workforce gained a Components 1 stage for the primary time in his profession. Interfax…

Gasli grew to become the winner of the eighth stage of the “royal races” of the Italian Grand Prix on the circuit in Monza.

Second place went to Spaniard Carlos Sainz, driving for McLaren, and third – Canadian Lance Stroll (Racing Level).

Russian Daniil Kvyat, who’s Gasli’s teammate, completed ninth.

Earlier it was reported that the race was suspended on lap 24 attributable to an accident involving Ferrari driver Charles Leclair.