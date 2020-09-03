Sardinia has forbidden tourists for several years to remove sand from its beaches, in order to preserve its coastline.

Bringing back a little piece of vacation in your suitcase can get expensive. A Frenchman was fined 1,000 euros in Sardinia after the seizure in his luggage of sand taken during his stay on the Italian island, we learned Thursday, September 3 from local authorities. The tourist, whose identity has not been revealed, was checked at Elmas airport by forest guards responsible for protecting the coast. They found two kilos of fine sand in a plastic bottle.

“These behaviors not only harm the environment but compromise the maintenance of the coastline intended for the sustainable development of tourism in Sardinia”, specifies the press release, quoted by local media. Sardinia has banned tourists for several years from removing sand from its beaches, often in the form of grains of rice, and provides for heavy fines for offenders. Already in August 2019, a French couple had been arrested with 40 kg of sand in their car, while they were about to board a ferry bound for Toulon.