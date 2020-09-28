Odile Gen-Rat and Sophie Sarci have always been on the bridge, during and after confinement. Today, customers greet cashiers. “We had a lot of customer support, we had chocolates, thanks, all the time”, says Odile Gen-Rat. The two cashiers who have twenty and thirty years of service quickly had to adapt to health measures. Disinfect is now part of their daily life.

Their salaries are less than 1,400 euros net. A bonus of 1,000 euros was granted to them last spring. “We watched less at the end of the month, it was easier for a while”, describes Sophie Sarci. The shadow profession is now in full light. In the supermarkets that employ them and welcome 200,000 customers per month, 140 cashiers and cashiers remain mobilized despite the progression of the epidemic.