

Bogota (dpa)

France booked their place in the last 16 of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia after finishing second in Group B in the tournament currently being held in Bogota, while Canada also qualified as one of the four best third-placed teams.

The French team defeated its Fiji counterpart 11-0 in the match that brought them together in the last round of the group stage, which witnessed Brazil’s victory over Canada 2-0.

The goals of the French team were scored by Romain Lejeune in the second minute, Liana Joseph with four goals “super hat-trick” in the tenth and third minutes of stoppage time in the first half and the 55th and 80th minutes, Chloe Kneller in the 13th minute, Angeline Rika, a player for the Fiji team, by mistake in her team’s goal in the 15th minute, Pauline Haugo in the 41st minute, Donna Scannapieco “two goals” in the 49th and 54th minutes and Melinda Mendy in the fourth minute of stoppage time of the match.

In the second match, the Brazilian team defeated its Canadian counterpart by two goals, and Benedetto and Carol scored the Brazilian team’s goals in the 35th and ninth minutes of stoppage time of the match.

With these results, the French and Canadian teams qualified for the round of 16, along with the Brazilian team, which had already secured its qualification before the start of this round’s matches.

The Brazilian team topped the group with nine points, while the French team is in second place with four points, ahead of the Canadian team, due to the difference in direct confrontations, while the Fiji team remained without points at the bottom of the standings.

