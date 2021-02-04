A 71-year-old Frenchwoman was kidnapped for a year and a half in an unsanitary garden shed in Hungary, by a couple who wanted to take advantage of their home, Hungarian justice said on Thursday, February 4. After winning the trust of this retiree, who had had a residence in Siofok since the 1990s, the 42-year-old man and 41-year-old woman moved into her home. Then they persuaded her to donate her apartment to their minor child while retaining her usufruct right, according to a statement from the Siofok County Attorney General’s Office.

In 2017, claiming renovation work, they asked him to move. Then, following an argument, they locked her up in early 2018 in a dilapidated 6-square-meter shed, located at the bottom of a garden.

The screened hut, not insulated, was closed from the outside. It had previously served as a shed and shelter for pigs, and offered no heating or amenities. This retired woman had a bed, a table, a bedside lamp and a radio. The couple came to feed her once a day and sometimes allowed her to walk under supervision.

In March 2018, neighbors who were worried about the elderly person’s absence notified the police. The couple then brought her home for a while, to reassure everyone, before locking her again in the shed. It was not until September 2019 that the police came to release her, after a report. His kidnappers were charged with “deprivation of liberty” and “harassment”. They face four and a half years in prison. Their trial should begin “in six months”, told AFP a spokesperson for the prosecutor.