French director Justine Triet won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. A historic triumph, which she achieved with “Anatomy of a Fall”.

Cannes – As part of the renowned Cannes Film Festival (France), the French Justine Triet has made a big splash. The director was awarded the Palme d’Or for her film “Anatomy of a Fall”. The jury announced this on Saturday evening, May 27, 2023. Triet’s work was ultimately able to assert itself against 20 other competition films.

In “Anatomy of a Fall” an author played by Sandra Hüller (“Toni Erdmann”) has to answer in court after the death of her husband. She is suspected of having killed him – but the case is not clear and there are no witnesses. With the award of the Golden Palm, Justine Triet has also achieved a historic triumph. Because the French is only the third woman to win the main prize at the Cannes Film Festival

A jury chaired by last year’s winner Ruben Östlund decided. The director Jonathan Glazer was honored with the Grand Jury Prize, the second most important award of the festival, which took place for the 76th time in 2023. The Brit received the award for “The Zone of Interest,” a German-language drama starring Sandra Hüller and Christian Friedel. Best Director went to Frenchman Tran Anh Hung for La Passion de Dodin Bouffant (English title The Pot-au-Feu).

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Over: Acting Awards Go to Turkey and Japan

Turkish actress Merve Dizdar accepted the award for best actress. She embodies a teacher in Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s About Dry Grasses. The Japanese Koji Yakusho was honored as best actor for his role in Wim Wenders’ “Perfect Days”.

The Jury Prize was awarded to Finnish director Aki Kaurismäki for Fallen Leaves. Yuji Sakamoto was honored with the Best Screenplay Award for Hirokazu Koreeda’s “Monster.” (han/dpa)