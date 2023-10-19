AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 10/19/2023 – 14:25

Hundreds of French winegrowers blocked a highway near the border with Spain, this Thursday (19), to prevent the entry of trucks loaded with Spanish wine in protest, in a tense context due to inflation and bad harvests.

In the commune of Le Boulou, in the south of France, winegrowers burned tires and “controlled” trucks coming from Spain with wine for import, said an AFP photographer.

Protesters destroyed pallets loaded with wine bottles and emptied a vat transported by a truck, after burning a load of tomatoes.

They later left the place, the town hall of the Pyrenees-Orientales department confirmed to AFP, which recorded the participation of 380 people.

Frédéric Rouanet, president of the winegrowers’ union in the Aude department, has been denouncing for weeks an “explosive cocktail” of unfavorable factors, including a poor harvest due to bad weather conditions.

Furthermore, the sector also denounces the increase in production costs associated with inflation and wine prices that do not follow the trend, as imports of the product are decreasing this value.

In 2022, France imported more than six million hectoliters of wine, according to the International Organization of Vine and Wine, based in Dijon (western France). Some wines, especially reds and rosés, recorded a drop in sales.

In early October, a factory that bottles and sells wine was set on fire in Aude. The incident, which left no injuries, was claimed by the Viticulture Action Committee to express its rejection of imports of this article.

