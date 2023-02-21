The ‘Noni’ was summoned to her enemy’s house, but she was surprised in “In the background there is room”. How did she react when she saw Peter and Frida together?

He finally got by without his madame! Peter left Francesca in “At the bottom there is room” to become the Frida’s new butler, the worst enemy at the business level of ‘Noni’ and who appeared in past seasons of the América TV series. When she went to her house to receive supposedly important news, she was surprised that her faithful friend was now working for her greatest nemesis. How was her reaction and what were her words for both of you?

Francesca exploded with jealousy

Peter hadn’t been seen for weeks, pretty much since season 10 started and he was fired by Francesca. His departure was not on good terms and he was unfairly branded as a traitor and a liar.

In “AFHS” chapter 160, Francesca was quoted by Frida —who appeared as her enemy in seasons 7 and 8— to receive some supposedly important information. For this, she went without much encouragement to her house.

However, it was all a bad joke to make ‘Noni’ angry, as it turns out that the person who was working in that house as a butler was none other than Peter. The reunion with her madame took both of them by surprise, since neither had heard from the other for a long time.

There is room in the background: A new love? These are the flirtations between Peter and Francesca Maldini. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

‘Fran”s reaction was simply to get angry and even jealous, because seeing him without his butler outfit, she believed that even Frida and Peter had a relationship. However, it was only a request not to wear a uniform by the elegant redheaded businesswoman.

Where to see “In the background there is room”?

“Al fondo hay sitio” is an original series on América TV, so it can only be seen on the same channel. However, you can also watch all the seasons through its YouTube channel and América TVGO.