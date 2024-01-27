«To listen to the Russians, I would have already died twice» smiles Franck, one of the alleged French “mercenaries” in Ukraine whom Moscow claims to have killed in a recent attack.

Without providing evidence, The Russian Defense Ministry said last week's night attack in Kharkiv, northeast Ukraine, “eliminated” around 60 fighters, “most” of them “French citizens.”and injured 20 others.

“Luckily they weren't serious deaths, because I came back to life,” joked the portly Frenchman, who spoke to the AFP news agency from the front line in Ukraine, where he fights in the International Legion.

This image from AFPTV footage shows Franck, a French member of the Ukrainian International Legion, giving an interview during a video call from the Ukrainian front line (afp)

Several lists – including one allegedly revealing the identities of around 30 “dead French mercenaries” – were shared massively on social media by Kremlin Telegram channels and pro-Kremlin activists.

Among the names is that of Franck, who the Russian media had already declared dead in a video from 2022. “I lost my Go-pro camera in a trench in the Zaporizhzhia region,” he explained to Agence France-Presse , with his face uncovered but keeping his full name secret for security reasons. “They mixed my photos with those of corpses to say that my entire group was dead.”

Paris accused Moscow of spreading disinformation about France.

But Franck is not the only one: the France Presse agency also spoke with two other French citizens present on the lists.

All three French army veterans denied having been to Kharkiv during the attack and rejected the accusation of being mercenaries. They said they had been the target of “propaganda” designed to “undermine their credibility” as volunteers fighting alongside the Ukrainian army.



(afp)

Beranger Minaud, who met AFP in person on January 25 in eastern France, said he left Ukraine in September 2023 after being wounded. «As far as I'm concerned, it is It is impossible for 50 French fighters to be in the same place and at the same time in Ukraine“, he said. «I find it hard to believe there are more than 50 in all now. And the ones I know are in different units across the country,” she said.

French security sources estimate that there are around 100 French volunteers fighting in Ukraine.

Minaud left his job as a delivery driver to carry out humanitarian work before taking up arms, driven by the desire to “stop the massacres” of civilians.

The 45-year-old with the graying goatee he showed Agence France-Presse his French passport with his full name and his Ukrainian military identity card.



A Ukrainian military document, a French passport and a photograph of Beranger Minaud, who claims to have served in the Ukrainian International Legion (afp)

“Those lists are a load of rubbish”, said another fighter who revealed his identity as Sly, 43. «There are guys I know on the lists. They were already in Ukraine but returned to France some time ago.”

Contacted via WhatsApp, Sly said he was fighting “in southern Ukraine.”

According to Franck, who contacted people he knew in Kharkiv from the eastern Donbas region, where he said he operated as a sniper, “the shelling that night did not hit any military buildings.”

“It hit civilian infrastructure and 19 civilians were injured, but that's all,” he reports.

Franck's toll is similar to that reported by the Kharkiv authorities. Some names on the lists are simply invented, according to French diplomatic and military sources.

Some “ChatGPT-generated” listings included ridiculous fakes like “Air Jordan.” “They start with verified information about French citizens in Ukraine… and mix it with false data,” the source claimed.

Xavier Tytelman, editor in chief of the magazine Air & Cosmoswho has connections in the International Legion, said he had been in contact with about a dozen people on the list. “They are all alive”he reported.