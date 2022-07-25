On July 24, the French national volleyball team beat the team from the United States with a score of 3: 2 and became the winner of the League of Nations.

The final meeting was held in Bologna.

According to the newspaper “Sport-Express”, earlier on Sunday in the match for third place, the Polish team beat the Italian team with a score of 3:0.

The French national team for the first time became the winner of the League of Nations. Previously, French volleyball players won the silver and bronze medals of the tournament once.

Prior to this, the victory in the League of Nations in volleyball was won by the Russian team (twice) and the Brazilian team.

On March 1, the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced that the tournament would be moved from Russia due to the situation in Ukraine. Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki said that the championship will be hosted by Poland and Slovenia.

On the same day, the FIVB suspended all Russian teams and the club from international volleyball competitions.

The World Championship was to be held on August 26 – September 11 in 10 cities of Russia, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Yaroslavl, Kazan.

On April 14, the press service of the Volleyball Federation of Ukraine (VVU) announced that athletes from Ukraine would compete at the men’s volleyball world championship 2022 instead of the Russian national team, which was not allowed to compete.