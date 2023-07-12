The search for a missing toddler keeps the emotions in France busy. 2-year-old Émile disappeared last weekend in the hamlet of Haut-Vernet, in southeastern France. The search for the boy will enter its fourth day on Wednesday and will be followed closely in France.
The blond boy, who comes from near Marseille, spent the summer holidays with his grandparents in Haute Vernet, a hamlet of 25 inhabitants along a winding road, in the French department of Alpes-Haute-Provence. It is a wooded and mountainous area, popular with hikers.
He was last seen around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Neighbors saw the boy walking down the street alone. Since then, every trace of the toddler has been missing and a massive search has been launched. Dozens of police officers, soldiers, firefighters and many volunteers search the hamlet and the surrounding area. They get help from a helicopter, drones with thermal cameras, and sniffer dogs.
Grandparents
All houses in the hamlet were searched for a second time on Monday, after they had already been checked on Sunday, the gendarmerie spokesman told French channel BFM TV earlier this week. “The little one knows the village very well. He knows his neighbors very well, he may have been hiding. He may have taken refuge in search of water or food, so no area should be excluded and that includes the residences.”
Rémy Avon, the public prosecutor, said two people had seen the boy leave the grandparents’ house. “We lost track of him after that.” The gendarmerie has called for witnesses who may have seen the boy, who was wearing white shorts and a yellow top.
Hamlet closed, volunteers no longer welcome
According to the prosecutor Rémy Avon, there is still no evidence of a crime, be it murder or kidnapping. But no scenario is ruled out. So far, all efforts have yielded nothing. It’s extremely frustrating for the detectives. “We are at the same point as where we were yesterday and where we were the day before yesterday, and it is not that the investigation has not been heavily stepped up,” Digne-les-Bains prosecutor Rémy Avon told the press on Tuesday evening.
“Not a single clue, not a single piece of information and not a single element” can, according to him, explain the disappearance of the missing Émile. “We only have two statements from people who saw the child walking about ten meters from the grandparents’ house in the small sloping street there,” the prosecutor said. On Wednesday, the number of detectives will be increased from fifteen to twenty.
Disturbing
Since Tuesday, the investigators have spoken of a ‘disturbing’ disappearance and the search has been taken in a different direction. Haut-Vernet has been cordoned off and volunteers are no longer welcome. A total of eighty police officers and ten specialized military personnel are now deployed. They receive help from sniffer dogs and a helicopter.
The police are also busy sorting out the telephone records of the last few days in the area. There may have been mobile phones in the area at the time of the boy’s disappearance that are not normally seen in the hamlet.
Authorities are still hoping for a breakthrough. “We are not giving up hope,” the prefect of the area, Marc Chappuis, said earlier.
