The French cast their votes over the weekend in the first round of historic legislative elections, with the extreme right leading by a large margin over President Emmanuel Macron’s bloc.

About 49 million voters were called to renew the National Assembly with all its 577 representatives in elections whose second session will be held on July 7.

Macron called for these early elections, announcing on June 9 the dissolution of the National Assembly, in a decision he took hours after the far-right won the European elections in France.

Voters in the North Atlantic archipelago of Saint Pierre-et-Miquelon will be the first to go to the polls on Saturday at 8:00 a.m. (noon Paris time), followed by voters in Guyana, the Antilles, French North America and Polynesia.

As for the voters of continental France, they will cast their votes on Sunday.

The flash campaign ended at midnight on Friday, and candidates are not allowed to make public statements to the media or travel on the ground until Sunday evening. Publication of opinion poll results is also prohibited during this period.