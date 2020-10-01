That an image is worth a thousand words is worth to count the data of foreign visitors in Barcelona in recent months. The numbers compiled by the City Council’s Data Office on tourists visiting the city, obtained from the country of origin of their mobile phones, show the collapse of tourism the week of March 16, when the state of alarm was decreed for the coronavirus crisis. The French, Belgians, Italians, British and North Americans disappeared and the only ones who returned to the city clearly were the first, the visitors from the neighboring country, as of June 21.

