French Ligue 1 club Nice said on Wednesday it had filed a complaint for “damage to its image” after an amateur porn film was filmed inside the Allianz Riviera stadium during a game.

According to a source close to the football club, the explicit film, posted on the internet, was filmed in the toilets of the Allianz Riviera stadium on January 29 during a match between the hosts and Lille, which Nice ended up winning by 1 to 0.

Football club Nice said it had filed a complaint for “damage to its image”. Laure Raccuzo is the actress who appears in the recording that takes place during the match.

Nice Eco Stadium, the company that operates the arena, said it had filed a complaint with the police for “associating the image of the stadium with pornographic activities”.

Alongside this case, Nice-Côte-d’Azur airport, also in France, said it had also made an official complaint about an undated pornographic video of the same young woman in an airport toilet reserved for children.

The airport said its complaint also concerned “damage to the airport’s brand”. “We have just transmitted all the elements to the judicial police,” said an airport spokesman. “We don’t want to let that go and we don’t want it to happen again.”