BEATRI JUDGE Correspondent in Paris Friday 7 January 2022, 19:03



Several French teachers’ unions have called for a strike for the 13th with the intention of denouncing that the sanitary protocol currently in force in schools and institutes is “unmanageable” and demanding “a safe school under omicron.” The central SNUipp-FSU, the majority in preschool and primary education, denounces “an indescribable chaos” due to the increase in infections among students, teachers and non-teaching staff. And he warns that the centers are “about to implode” due to lack of means and personnel.

SNUipp-FSU considers that Jean-Michel Blanquer has lost “all legitimacy” as Minister of Education in his endeavor to keep schools open “whatever the cost” despite the wave of infections since the return to classes last day 3 after Christmas vacations. In four days there have been 47,453 confirmed positive cases of covid among the and 5,631 among the staff. This has led to the closure of 28 colleges and institutes and 9,202 classes across France. “The school cannot solve the squaring of the circle caused by the announcements that occur day after day from Sunday,” denounced, for its part, the SE-Unsa union.

The new health protocol that came into force on Monday requires students who are contact cases in class to take three tests in four days – although it was lightened on Thursday after complaints from parents and teachers.

“Voice of alarm”



The president, Emmanuel Macron, assumed this Friday “totally” his controversial statements about the unvaccinated. He reiterated that with them he wanted to “sound the alarm” so that the five million French people who have not yet given the injection against Covid-19 do so.

Macron has created a great national controversy this week when, when defending the covid passport only for vaccinated people, he assured that he would continue to “annoy until the end” those who refuse to be immunized.

“Being a citizen means having rights and duties. First of all, duties, “recalled Macron at a press conference with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on the occasion of the start of the French presidency of the Council of the European Union. «When some make their freedom, which becomes irresponsible, a slogan; They not only endanger the lives of others, but limit the freedom of others, “added Macron.