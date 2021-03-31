French teachers have filed a complaint in court against the Minister of National Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, for “endangering the lives of others” considering that the ministry “does not protect staff who are in contact with children” in the midst of a pandemic of Covid-19.

The complaint was presented on Monday before the petition commission of the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR, in its acronym in French) by members of the collective «» Stylos rouges «(red pens), which groups together teachers and education personnel. national. The petition commission must now decide whether or not to accept the complaint.

This court is the only one competent to try members of the government (prime minister, ministers and secretaries of state) for acts committed in the exercise of their functions, but not the president, who has immunity for the duration of his mandate.

“We are facing a minister who is in total denial of reality,” said Nicolas Glière, spokesman for the “Stylos rouges.” Glière believes that schools and institutes must be closed, since “children spread the virus” and centers are “sources” of contagion. Instead, the French Society of Pediatrics and the Federation of Parents of Pupils PEEP ask that they remain open.

Unlike medical staff, French teachers have not yet been collectively vaccinated against the coronavirus. France has established an order of vaccination by age. Currently, those over 70 years of age and those over 50 who have some comorbidity can be vaccinated.

President Emmanuel Macron is meeting this morning with his Coronavirus Defense Council to analyze whether it is necessary to impose more restrictions on the population and whether or not to close schools to stop infections, given the deterioration of the health situation in the country . The Elysee has already reported that the head of the Government will offer a press conference this afternoon, at 6:00 p.m., which some media interpret with pessimism, since Macron usually only appears before the media in the health crisis when he must make an announcement of great weight or send a message of alert to the population of great importance. In the rest of the cases, it is the prime minister, Jean Castex, or the head of Health who usually appear.

Paris has already reinforced the health protocol in schools and institutes this week. The confirmation of a single case of Covid-19 in a class, leads to its temporary closure in the 19 departments in which “reinforced braking measures” are applied. Before, it took three positive cases to close a class. The mask is mandatory from the age of six and saliva tests are carried out in the centers.

It is feared that the new protocol will significantly increase the number of classes and establishments temporarily closed due to Covid-19 cases. Last week 0.24% of schools in France were closed due to coronavirus and 0.5% of classrooms. Until now, the Government has defended that the cessation of school and educational activity in general would only be the last recurs. For this reason, the media venture that if Macron announced this afternoon the closure of schools and institutes, it would be a sign that the pandemic has reached extremely serious heights.