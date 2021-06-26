A woman suspected of having links with the murderer of school teacher Samuel Pati, who was beheaded last fall near Paris, has been charged. She is accused of participation in a criminal terrorist community, reports on Saturday, June 26, reports BFMTV…

According to the TV channel, the charge was brought against her the day before, and at the moment the woman is under judicial control. In total, as part of the investigation into the murder of a teacher, 15 people are brought to justice, suspected of complicity in the commission of a terrorist murder, as well as participation in a criminal terrorist community, the material says.

The fact that the French police detained in the city of Nimes 33-year-old woman, who is suspected of having links with the murderer of Pati on June 22, reported the newspaper Midi libre… It was noted that the suspect was surrounded by the teacher’s killer and communicated with him a few days before the crime.

On October 16, 2020, a man shouting Islamic slogans killed teacher Samuel Pati. Presumably, the reason for the murder was cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad, which the teacher allegedly showed in early October during one of the lectures on freedom of speech and opinion.

The attacker was eliminated by the security forces, the French president called the incident a terrorist act.

In December of the same year, the French media reported that 14 people were suspects in the case of the murder of Pati, of whom five were charged with complicity in the crime.

In March of this year, a college student, because of whose stories Party was probably killed, said that she had lied. She was not in class the day she told the family that she had seen the prophet Muhammad cartoons allegedly displayed by the teacher.

According to the schoolgirl, if she had not told the invented story to her father, he would not have recorded a video with a story about it, would not have published it on the Web, and the man who killed the teacher would not have contacted him.