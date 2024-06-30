Exit polls show that the National Regroupment will come out ahead with 34% of valid votes

French people took to the streets after Marine Le Pen’s party, the RN (Rally National, right-wing) was projected to win the first round of elections for the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, this Sunday (June 30, 2024). Local media reported demonstrations in Place de la République in Paris and in Lyon.

According to exit polls, RN should come out ahead in the electoral race with 34% of the votesagainst the likely ones 20.5% to 23% of votes for the centrist alliance Juntos, the bloc of current president Emmanuel Macron (Renaissance, center), and against the left-wing coalition New Popular Front, with 29%.

At around 2:30 pm (Brasília time), when the first results began to be released, stores on the Champs-Élysées street, in Paris, began to protect windows from possible damage.

The approach to the announcement of premier results #electionslegislatives2024The #Parissur le #ChampsElyséesboutiques are barricaded. pic.twitter.com/Rb2GS3DfRj — CLPRESS / Agence de presse (@CLPRESSFR) June 30, 2024

In the Place de la République, protesters chanted against Le Pen’s party. They displayed a banner that read “the far right is the mortal enemy of LGBTs”.

Sur la place de la République de #Parispeople gathered together to scan different slogans in reaction to the arrival of RN on the first tour of #electionslegislatives2024. pic.twitter.com/Rylkehx3XI — CLPRESS / Press Agency (@CLPRESSFR) June 30, 2024

Still in Praça da República, later, they shouted “fuck the National Regroupment”while representatives of the New Popular Front spoke.

Les demonstrants defendantis sur la place de la République scandent « On emmerde le Front National », alors que des représentants du Nouveau Front populaire prennent la parole sur scène. @Le_Figaro pic.twitter.com/DnUgTmkHyg — Clara Hidalgo (@ClaraHidalgo99) June 30, 2024

In Lyon, in eastern France, protesters fired fireworks at police.

🔴 Wild demonstration in Lyon: protesters are met with death blows by the forces of order that continue to advance pic.twitter.com/qu7OpfPzHX — actu Lyon (@actufr_lyon) June 30, 2024

CELEBRATIONS

Supporters of Le Pen and the right-wing party also celebrated the projection.

BREAKING: National Rally dominates the first round of parliamentary elections in France, a fatal blow to Macron. Turnout reached its highest level in 40 years. pic.twitter.com/mkW7sdLAaW — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 30, 2024

UNDERSTAND

The 2nd round of the election will be held next Sunday (7 July).

To be elected in the 1st round, a candidate must obtain an absolute majority of votes and more than 25% of the support of registered voters.

If the election does not have a winner in the 1st round, a 2nd round is held, with all candidates who received more than 12.5% ​​of the votes from registered voters being eligible to participate.

However, if 60% or more of voters vote in the 1st round, the threshold to participate in the 2nd round rises to 21% of the votes.

MACRON DISSOLVES PARLIAMENT

Macron’s dissolution of Parliament was announced on June 9 after his Renaissance party was defeated by Le Pen’s party in the European Parliament elections.

According to Macron, the measure was necessary to allow the French population to choose their rulers.

French citizens vote for their representatives in the National Assembly from their respective constituencies distributed throughout the country. There are 577 constituencies, each with 1 seat in the Assembly.

