Leader of the demonstration called this Saturday in Paris against the reform of the social security system promoted by the French government | Photo: EFE Agency

The French took to the streets, this Saturday (11), to demonstrate again against the project to reform the social security system, promoted by the French government, which is advancing in the French Senate.

This is the seventh time that demonstrations have taken place accompanied by strikes and blockades, after the big day of national demonstrations in sectors such as public transport, air traffic, energy and garbage collection, which already accumulates in the streets of cities like Paris. Protests have been taking place since January 19.

Two-thirds of French people, according to polls, are against the plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 as of 2030, in addition to bringing forward to 2027 the contribution requirement for 43 years (and not 42 as currently) so that the retiree receives the full pension.

The French government defends the changes as the only viable way to guarantee the financial balance of the system by 2030, since if nothing is done, the social security deficit could reach 150 billion euros within 10 years.