The star of the Blues, the 34-year-old striker Karim Benzemá, was forced to leave the World Cup on Saturday due to an injury to his left thigh during training, which he was attending for the first time. The French team, current world champions, seems to be haunted by bad luck as several of their key players have been left out of the competition in Qatar.

“Karim Benzemá is out of the World Cup,” the French Football Federation said.

The flagship figure of the current world champion has been forced to leave the Soccer World Cup in Qatar due to an injury during the first training session he attended with the French team as a whole. “After injuring the quadriceps in his left thigh, the Real Madrid striker is forced to give up taking part in the World Cup,” the Federation said on Saturday afternoon.

Benzemá was training for the first time with his team when he felt severe pain and had to leave. He underwent an MRI at a local hospital and the diagnosis will mean three weeks off the field.

This new drop confirms the losing streak in which the blues find themselves. Other key players, such as midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante and striker Christopher Nkunku, have also been hampered by injuries.

France play Australia on Tuesday 22 November and their coach, Didier Deschamps, has until the day before to replace Benzemá.

“I am extremely sad for Karim, who had made this World Cup an essential goal. Despite this new setback for the French team, I maintain full confidence in my team,” said the coach.

Benzemá received the Ballon d’Or this year. In recent weeks he had played very little with Real Madrid, also due to injuries. It remains to be seen if the 34-year-old will make it to the next World Cup.

