Kylian Mbappé is champion again with the Parisian team. He won the final against Toulouse in the Parc des Princes and with this, he adds one more title to his already great record of achievements.
18 Titles in Monaco, PSG and Kylian Mbappé's France National Team
6 Ligue 1
2 League Cups
3 French Cups
4 French Super Cups
1 European under-19
1 World Cup
1 UEFA Nations League
Kylian Mbappé's individual titles
1 Golden Boy
5 Ligue 1 Team of the Year
1 Best Young Player
3 Champions League Ideal Team
1 World Cup Top Scorer
1 Best Young Player in the World Cup
2 UEFA Team of the Year
2 FIFA/FIFPro World XI
2 IFFHS Team of the Year
1 Kopa Trophy
2 French Player of the Year
3 Best UNFP Player of the Year
1 Bronze Eleven
4 Top scorer in Ligue 1
1 Globe Soccer Awards
The French striker continues to add trophies with the Parisian club. However, within all these achievements, he is still denied the much coveted Champions League.
